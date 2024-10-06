3 Rotation moves Steve Kerr must make based on Warriors preseason opener
The Golden State Warriors kickstarted their 2024-25 campaign with a one-point victory over the L.A. Clippers in their preseason opener at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Thanks to a thrilling buzzer-beating three-point game-winner from Lindy Waters III, the Warriors defied an abysmal shooting display in a game that saw all 19 available players utilized by head coach Steve Kerr.
Rotation moves Steve Kerr should make based on the Warriors preseason opener
Reacting to one preseason game can be dangerous and sometimes pointless, particularly when so many players saw court time. But there were a number of notable elements to be taken from Saturday's game, with three rotation moves Steve Kerr should look at based on the performance.
1. De'Anthony Melton starting alongside Stephen Curry
This isn't a move to be made, rather something Kerr should hold onto going forward. Melton started at the two on Saturday over Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, proving the right choice at least initially with an impressive performance in his Golden State debut.
The 26-year-old had eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in his 12 minutes, shooting 2-of-5 (40%) from three-point range while being the primary defender on Clippers star James Harden. Melton looks an ideal fit next to Curry in the back court, and based on Saturday's performance it would be surprising to see a different combination come the start of the regular season.
2. Moses Moody above Gary Payton II in the pecking order
Moody was the 11th man utilized by Kerr on Saturday, and yet he was arguably Golden State's best by the end of it. The fourth-year wing had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes, finishing as a +14 in a game where no other Warrior was more than +5.
Kerr's initial second unit on Saturday featured Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney. Having the latter three together provides a significant lack of shooting and overall offense -- if the Warriors are going to play Anderson with a genuine center next to him off the bench, Moody's shooting should be prioritized above Payton's defense in one of the other spots.
3. Lindy Waters III playing alongside the rotation regulars
If there's one thing we need to see following Saturday's game, it's Lindy Waters III playing alongside the top 7-8 players in the rotation. The 27-year-old was almost exclusively limited to playing with and against the end-of-the-bench guys, proving the best player on the floor in the fourth period as he finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 three-point shooting (including the game-winner).
That's not to say Waters should be a certain rotation member by the time the regular season rolls around, just that we need to see what it could look like over the remaining five preseason outings.