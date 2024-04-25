3 stars the Golden State Warriors missed drafting by a single pick
The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty from smart draft selections over the past 15 years, starting with two-time MVP Stephen Curry who changed the fortunes of the franchise after being taken seventh overall in 2009.
The selections of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the following three years were also franchise-defining, with the duo forming with Curry to become the most successful trio in Warrior history.
The Golden State Warriors have only narrowly missed on a number of future All-Stars at the draft in recent years
Golden State had had their fair share of misses at the draft too, particularly in recent years albeit their picks have regularly came towards the end of each round. Still, their 2022 championship team was largely built through the draft with the aforementioned trio and the likes of Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney playing key roles.
More recently, Warrior General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. appears to have hit two home runs in his first draft with the selections of Brandin Podziemski at 19th overall and Trayce Jackson-Davis at 57th overall last year.
While Curry, Thompson and Green have formed the nucleus of star-studded rosters over the past decade, Golden State could have been even more frightening had a little more luck gone their way on draft nights.
There may be obvious regret when you select what results as the wrong player when other options were on the table, but it can be equally frustrating when you miss out on a future star by just one pick.
With that in mind, let's have a look at multi-time All-Stars that could have easily become Warriors had a rival franchise not taken them with the preceding pick: