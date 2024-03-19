3 stars the Golden State Warriors should have traded for last offseason
1. Kristaps Porzingis
If there's one player the Warriors should have dealt Poole for, it's Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian had a player option for this season, meaning he could have opted out to become a free agent. That significantly hampered the return the Washington Wizards could get for the 7'2" big man, with Porzingis ultimately opting in and then extending his deal after being traded to the Boston Celtics.
Even though Golden State have been one of the best rebounding teams in the league this season, they've still lacked legitimate size on the interior. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney finally proved too much of an offensive burden, leaving the former as a 6'6" starting center.
Porzingis would have perfectly fit the mould as an interior shot-blocker on defense and a floor spacer on offense. That's exactly what the 28-year-old has done for the Celtics, averaging over 20 points, seven rebounds and nearly two blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from three-point range.
The biggest concerns with Porzingis may have surrounded what his acquisition would mean for Jonathan Kuminga -- would the third-year forward's rise still have occurred? That's hard to evaluate, but Porzingis' shooting means a Kuminga-Green-Porzingis frontcourt may have been legitimately viable.
The 2018 All-Star makes $36 million this season, meaning the Warriors would have needed to add salary to the package they gave up for Paul. In hindsight, adding Kevon Looney's contract and another pick would have made a ton of sense were the Wizards on board. Certainly a missed opportunity for Golden State who are now reliant on an undersized Green and rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis.