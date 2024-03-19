3 stars the Golden State Warriors should have traded for last offseason
2. OG Anunoby
The Warriors had interest in OG Anunoby dating back to last season's trade deadline, yet were unwilling to meet the Toronto Raptors' demands which included Jonathan Kuminga. Perhaps the same would have been the case during the offseason, but if not then it's a deal Golden State should have once again explored.
Anunoby was eventually traded to the New York Knicks in January for R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. Could Golden State have topped that offer earlier in the offseason, perhaps something along the lines of Poole, Baldwin, Moses Moody and one or multiple first-round picks? Things would have been difficult given the Raptors would have needed to send back additional salary.
Anunoby may never reach All-Star status, but he's a star role player whose value to the Knicks has been palpable since his arrival. New York are 15-2 in the 17 games the 26-year-old has played, with Anunoby having averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in over 35 minutes per game.
While Golden State could have done with Anunoby's two-way presence regardless, the early season struggles of Andrew Wiggins would have made him even more important. Between Anunoby, Wiggins, Kuminga and Draymond Green, the Warriors would have a plethora of optionality and versatility in their frontcourt. Anunoby by himself may have lifted the Warriors from their current 15th-ranked defense to top 10 in the league.