3 stars the Golden State Warriors should have traded for last offseason
3. Jrue Holiday
The Milwaukee Bucks made a ruthless move in the offseason when they traded 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard. The Blazers had little interest in keeping the veteran guard, subsequently exploring an alternative route for Holiday almost immediately.
By that point the Warriors had already orchestrated the Paul trade months earlier, but the Celtics' acquisition of Holiday proved they may have been better off had they been patient. The 33-year-old was traded to Boston for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round picks -- a steep price but one Golden State could have matched.
Paul has been fine, perhaps even better than expected, but Holiday would have been a much better fit as a third guard alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Whereas Paul primarily needs the ball in his hands to be effective, Holiday is equally capable in both an on and off-ball role.
It's been no surprise then that the two-time All-Star has been an exquisite fit with the Celtics next to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Porzingis. Holiday has averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and a remarkable 44.5% from three-point range.
For all he can provide offensively, Holiday's largely been known for his work on the other end of the floor where he's been one of the league's best defenders across the last decade. Like Anunoby, adding Holiday to the mix would have completely revamped Golden State's defensive capacity.
Brandin Podziemski has taken Thompson's role as the starting two-guard, but as impressive as the rookie guard has been, imagine Holiday in that spot instead. The Warriors would almost assuredly be in a far better position than they are right now.