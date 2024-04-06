3 Takeaways from Golden State Warriors Heartbreaking Loss to Dallas Mavericks
For the second time in the same week, the Golden State Warriors faced the Mavericks this time in Dallas at American Airlines Center.
The Warriors, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak, looked to continue climbing the Western Conference standings after shaking off the Houston Rockets and there surge towards the tenth-seed
The Golden State Warriors have lost a crucial opportunity to put further pressure on those above them in the standings
With no Luka Dončić for the Mavericks, the Warriors failed to take advantage in a heartbreaking 108-106 loss. Let's have a look a are three takeaways from the loss.
Injuries
This game was, unfortunately, headlined by some key names being absent on both sides. For the Mavs, they were without MVP candidate Luka Dončić. On the other hand, Golden State would be without both Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins.
It might be time to raise some concerns about Kuminga and his knee tendinitis issue. Initially, the 21-year-old was rumored to be back for the Tuesday matchup with Dallas. Steve Kerr said he should be good to go in Houston, but also missed that one. Now after missing his sixth-straight game, one has to wonder if this injury may be more severe than initially thought.
Overcoming Deficits
Credit to the Warriors for their response to the early Dallas run. Earlier in the year, you could count out the Dubs after the start they had where the Mavericks blitzed them and built a 16-point lead in the opening eight minutes. It looked as if the Warriors would get run out of the gym. However, thanks mainly to the bench unit, the visitors responded with a 19-2 run to take the lead after the opening period.
Then again in the fourth quarter they found themselves down late, yet continued to battle thanks to some clutch shooting from Stephen Curry. The Warriors had a chance to win it at the buzzer but Klay Thompson came up short on his corner three-point attempt.
Missed Opportunity
If you look around the NBA on Friday, the Warriors got some help regarding the standings in the West. Any dream they have of avoiding the dreaded 9th or 10th seed needed to include a win over the Mavericks here, with a huge missed opportunity for the Warriors after losses to the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. Even with a favorable remaining five games, it's likely the Warriors will need two wins in the Play-In to make the postseason.