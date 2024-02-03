3 takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' impressive win over Memphis Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors started their five-game road trip back in Memphis, taking on the injury-riddled Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday.
The Warriors were lit up by this team just a couple of weeks ago and were looking to start the road trip on a good note. They did just that with a dominant 36-28 final period allowing the visitors to run away with a 121-101 victory.
Continuing to miss a host of rotation players, a team-orientated performance from the Golden State Warriors provided the key to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies
Golden State's younger players led from the front throughout, with Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski impressing in the 20-point win. Let's have a look at three key aspects from the game:
1. Deep In the Rotation
Steve Kerr made some interesting decisions in the first quarter with his rotation. Dario Saric was unavailable due to illness, and the continued absence of Chris Paul, Gary Payton, and Moses Moody caused coach Kerr to go deep into his bench. Gui Santos and Lester Quinones both made appearances in the first quarter, while the latter continued to get some extended run over veteran Cory Joseph thanks to some buckets and excellent playmaking.
This seems noteworthy, considering Chris Paul and Gary Payton are still far from returning. Will we see more of Quinones and Santos moving forward?
2. Jonathan Kuminga Continues Hot Streak
Kuminga has been on an absolute heater the last seven games, and Friday was no different. Kuminga has averaged 25 points per game in his previous seven outings and has solidified himself as an untouchable piece ahead of the trade deadline.
The confidence and swag has been unmatched for the 21-year-old who erupted for a 13-point second quarter against the Grizzlies. Kuminga finished the night with 29 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in another monster game that included some incredible highlights; Kuminga has hit his stride and could take this team to another level.
3. Podziemski's career-high
Quick shout out to Podziemski who had one of the best games of his career. Brandin was recently named to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at all-star weekend and backed that up with 12 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists. He logged the second-most minutes on the team behind Kuminga and continued his impressive rookie season.
The Warriors have no time to rest as they head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Hawks tomorrow night. Back-to-back on the road is always challenging; look for them to lean on the fresh legs of the young Warriors players.