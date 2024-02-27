3 teammates Moses Moody should surpass in the Golden State Warriors rotation
2. Dario Saric
This doesn't make a whole lot of sense when you're talking about a big who's played his minutes primarily at center, in contrast to a 6'5 wing in Moody. It also doesn't make too much sense when fans have often pleaded for Kerr to go with bigger lineups rather than a host of players who are 6'6" or below.
Yet the facts are that Saric is now playing as a power-forward, much to the relief of many who were growing frustrated with the Croation's deficiencies on the defensive end. That's brought Trayce Jackson-Davis back into the equation, only adding to the rotation squeeze.
After a strong start to the season, Saric's form has dwindled the longer it's progressed. It's now reached a point where Saric's place in the rotation should be in genuine question -- the 29-year-old has averaged only 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last 13 games, shooting less than 40% from the floor and just 32.1% from three-point range.
Saric is the only rotation player to have a negative plus-minus over Golden State's 10-3 stretch, proving indicative of his lack of value in recent weeks. One thing working in his favor is the return of Paul, with the pair's chemistry evidently playing a big factor in Saric's production.
It's hard to see Kerr all of a sudden playing Moody over Saric, but if Paul's return doesn't help fix things, the pressure should be on to keep his spot in the rotation. If he's not going to shoot well and continues to be a major hindrance defensively, there's few reasons why Saric couldn't be replaced by his younger teammate.