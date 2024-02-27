3 teammates Moses Moody should surpass in the Golden State Warriors rotation
3. Kevon Looney
This isn't so much a Moody v Looney debate, but more so the issue of how long Kerr can continue to play three bigs off the bench. With Draymond Green now starting at the five, Golden State have three legitimate options in Looney, Jackson-Davis and Saric.
Right now, Kerr appears set on featuring all three in the rotation, even if that means that each of the trio only play between 5-15 minutes per game. While the optionality is helpful, it's not overly sustainable particularly come playoff time should the Warriors make it that far.
What's the answer? Kerr should probably eliminate one or two from the rotation completely. Looney's right in the firing line were that to eventuate, though his long-held place as a staple of the team, including 249-straight regular season games, is something to be wrestled with.
Ultimately, Moody's path back to the rotation includes Kerr axing one of Looney or Jackson-Davis completely, and also prioritizing his former 14th overall pick over Saric. That would leave a bench five of Paul, Gary Payton II, Moody, Klay Thompson and one of Jackson-Davis or Looney.
Is that too small? Probably. However, it's manageable if Kerr is willing to play Jonathan Kuminga more minutes in the second unit, while one of Thompson or Payton sub in earlier and play more with the starting five.
It's a long-winded path to get there and a route that Kerr likely won't take, but it's Moody's most realistic chance of getting back into the rotation on a consistent basis. His best shot though appears to be remaining patient and taking the opportunity whenever injury or the like presents an opportunity.