3 Teams Warriors shouldn't want to see in Play-In Tournament
The Warriors will not want to draw a matchup with any of these teams in the Play-In.
By Will Eudy
3. Los Angeles Lakers
The absolute last thing the Warriors should want is a Play-In matchup with the Lakers. They may be injury-depleted and under-achieving this season, but they present an awful matchup for Golden State. All the evidence this claim needs to be proven true was presented in last year's Western Conference Semifinals.
Even without their roster fully healthy, LA has the capability to beat Golden State with dominant interior play, something the Warriors are lacking severely. Kevon Looney was a madman on the boards in last year's second round matchup the Lakers, and it was one of the only reasons the series went to six games. Anthony Davis and the Lakers' big wings did whatever they wanted against the Dubs' small ball lineups.
We have seen how the Lakers and Anthony Davis in particular have struggled with the physicality of teams like the Sacramento Kings. Golden State simply does not have the personnel to frustrate LA in the same way.
The last time these two teams faced each other in a winner-take-all, single elimination scenario was the 2021 Play-In game, where LeBron James hit a dagger to beat the shot clock late in the fourth quarter and put away the Warriors. The memories of that loss still sting for Golden State, and the Dubs should avoid their cross-state rival in the Play-In at all costs.