3 Trade Deadline Targets for the Golden State Warriors (and what they'd cost)
There's now just over a week remaining until the February 8 trade deadline, providing the Golden State Warriors with little time in order to make a move that could help salvage their season.
It's long been reported that the Warriors would be active in the trade market, but their situation has only grown in intrigue the closer the deadline draws. Jonathan Kuminga's emergence to a near untouchable piece drastically reduces what Golden State could acquire in a trade, while even Andrew Wiggins is enjoying his best stretch of the season.
Which players could remain trade targets for the Golden State Warriors and what are they likely to cost ahead of the deadline?
The Warriors' needs have shifted somewhat given their respective fortunes on each end of the floor in recent weeks. Even despite Golden State's struggles defensively, any big name acquisition is likely to address the offensive end first and foremost.
Will that player actually be on the horizon? Tuesday's article from The Athletic's Anthony Slater poured some cold water on the Warriors' chances of landing a significant piece, but let's still have a look at three realistic trade targets and what they're likely to cost the franchise in a deal:
Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons have long been hesitant to move on from Bojan Bogdanovic despite the obvious difference in timeline between the 34-year-old forward and the rebuilding franchise.
The situation may be starting to shift though with NBA Insider Marc Stein reporting that the Pistons have had exploratory discussions with other teams regarding a Bogdanovic deal. Given the Warriors could do with another high-level shooter next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, along with an additional consistent scoring threat, Bogdanovic may be a realistic target and was one mentioned in Slater's article.
Injury has limited the Croatian to just 25 games this season, though he's still been productive in putting up 20.4 points on 46.9% from the floor and 41% from three-point range. The age and injury issues work against Bogdanovic from a value perspective, but Detroit will still have takers given his relatively team-friendly deal.
What would it cost?
Chris Paul and multiple future draft assets for Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris
It's hard to see Detroit taking on the further three years of Wiggins' contract, leaving Chris Paul as the most realistic salary matching piece for Bogdanovic. Perhaps the Pistons could throw in Monte Morris as well, although the teams would undoubtedly argue on what picks the Warriors send back. It would likely work out as two first-round picks with some protections, or one first-round pick and a pair of seconds. Detroit may covet Moses Moody in any trade as well.