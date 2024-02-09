3 traded players the Golden State Warriors could regret missing out on
While a host of deals went down in the final hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors weren't a part of the action outside a relatively minor move that saw them send veteran point-guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers.
Perhaps headlined by the New York Knicks' acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and former Warrior Alec Burks from Detroit, there were 14 trades that went down in a deadline day that saw little activity from the Warriors and both LA teams.
Will the Golden State Warriors come to regret not making a move for a rival player before the trade deadline?
For a couple of weeks the rhetoric around the Warriors has shifted from needing a significant change, to being comfortable with looking at improvement from within. From reports that every player was available outside Stephen Curry, Golden State ultimately did nothing bar move the second-last player on the roster for financial reasons.
While many fans have been left frustrated by the inactivity, Golden State's steadiness has emanated from far more positive play in recent times. They backed up a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers with another dominant performance in Indiana on Thursday, closing a five-game road-trip with a 4-1 record.
Aside from their 5-1 start to the season, the Warriors have hit their best stretch of form on the back of Draymond Green's return, Jonathan Kuminga's rise to stardom, and better production from Andrew Wiggins.
Stephen Curry said he was 'comfortable' with the franchise's lack of moves on Thursday, stating that he had been privy to the front office's conversations with rival teams ahead of the deadline.
Despite no major trade materializing over recent days, did the Warriors miss out on a couple of gettable high-level role players in the final hours? Let's have a three traded players who Golden State could regret missing out on: