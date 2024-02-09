3 traded players the Golden State Warriors could regret missing out on
1. Kelly Olynyk
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on Wednesday night that the Warriors held interest in Kelly Olynyk, only for the Toronto Raptors to acquire the versatile big man from the Utah Jazz early on Thursday.
It's a fascinating move for the Raptors who gave up former Warrior Otto Porter Jr., along with Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick for Olynyk and 2022 lottery pick Ochai Agbaji. Giving up a first-round pick for an expiring contract is questionable for a franchise that sits with an 18-33 record, but Toronto are clearly confident that Olynyk, a Canadian native, will re-sign with them in free agency.
On the Warriors side, it's easy to see why they would have had interest in the 32-year-old. Olynyk gives much of the same offensive skillset that Dario Saric does, while being a much stouter defensive presence.
Saric's role with Golden State is up in the air post deadline, having seen a dip in his minutes since Draymond Green's return and also missing a pair of games through illness. With Saric, Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis each viable options off the bench, Steve Kerr will have decisions to make on who to play and in what lineups.
Olynyk would have trumped that aforementioned trio, providing the Warriors with another frontcourt option capable of playing 25+ minutes depending on matchups. The 11-year NBA veteran is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists this shooting, shooting an incredibly efficient 56.2% from the floor and 42.9% from three-point range.
Matching Olynyk's $12.2 million contract would have been a tough task for Golden State, but nevertheless he's someone they could regret missing out on before the deadline.