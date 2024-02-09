3 traded players the Golden State Warriors could regret missing out on
3. Royce O'Neale
Just like the Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns also made a deal to try and improve their roster ahead of the deadline. They gave up four players -- Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates Diop, Chimezie Metu and Jordan Goodwin -- along with multiple second-round picks in a three-team trade for forward pair Royce O'Neale and David Roddy.
O'Neale was a coveted piece for contending teams ahead of the deadline, projecting as a two-way forward with plenty of playoff experience in his time with the Utah Jazz. The 30-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 49 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season, shooting 36.6% from three-point range.
O'Neale can be a streaky shooter, something the Warriors know all too well from their visit to Brooklyn on Monday. The seven-year veteran made five threes in a five-minute span during the fourth-quarter, single-handedly keeping the Nets alive before Golden State went on to win 109-98.
The Warriors could have outbid the Suns for O'Neale's services had they wished. For example, the Nets could have foreseeably preferred Moses Moody in a deal that may have benefited both teams given Kerr's unwillingness to provide the third-year wing with a regular role in the rotation.
In saying that, O'Neale's $9.5 million contract would have required salary filler that could have made things awkward. Golden State could get an early look at O'Neale's impact with the Suns when the two teams meet at Chase Center on Saturday.