3 Trades for Warriors to tear it down and rebuild around Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors have a lot of pride. It's not misplaced pride, necessarily; the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr went to six NBA Finals together and won four titles. Even as age, injuries and suspensions pull them down, the expectation that they can rise above should continue to blossom in their hearts.
The Warriors' front office, however, needs to be more clear-headed when evaluating this team. The evidence is overwhelming that the Warriors are not title contenders this season, and that their collection of veterans is not going to move the needle even with an addition or two at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Warriors are not a contender this season
In a close victory over the reeling Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, the Warriors benched Thompson in favor of rookie second-rounder Gui Santos. The closing group had two rookies in Brandin Podiemski and Santos closing alongside third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga and the stalwarts Curry and Green.
That's the reality for the Warriors now; they are better playing their young players, and this season won't end in a title. If the Warriors do want to make another run at a title in the next couple of seasons they need to jettison their lackluster veterans and get younger and more versatile.
Here are three trades to break up the past-their-prime core and retool for a youth movement around Stephen Curry.