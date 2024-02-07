3 Trades for Warriors to tear it down and rebuild around Stephen Curry
Trade No. 1: Andrew Wiggins to the OKC Corral
The Golden State Warriors fleeced the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 2020 trade for Andrew Wiggins, getting back the No. 7 pick that would become Jonathan Kuminga as well as Wiggins in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, a low-end starting point guard who fit terribly with Stephen Curry. Wiggins was invaluable during the run to the 2022 NBA title.
The problem is that the rebounding monster who showed up in 2022 has since disappeared, perhaps withered away while Wiggins missed most of last season due to injury and a personal matter. He had an argument as the most damaging rotation player in the league early this season, and while he's playing better now he also isn't proving himself to be back at his 2022 levels.
Even with his struggles, however, his archetype as a forward who can shoot and defend multiple positions makes him an intriguing trade candidate for teams that don't have a replacement like Jonathan Kuminga on the roster. In particular, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an intriguing collection of players and picks they could send back without truly depleting their war chest. Here's an example of a deal:
The Thunder get to buy low on Wiggins, hoping that their ecosystem is the right mix to help him regain his 2022 form. They also add Kevon Looney to boost their rebounding as the backup center behind Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City has a couple of seasons before they need to pay up for Holmgren and Jalen Williams, allowing them to take a swing at Wiggins salary now.
If the Thunder decide to take a swing at Wiggins, the Warriors would get back expiring money in Bertans and Pokusevski, with Ousmane Dieng an intriguing flier to develop in the frontcourt and the pick a way to add to their bench right away. Aaron Wiggins is likely a rotation piece on the new-look Warriors.
This deal would make the Warriors younger and perhaps just as good, and it gives them more ammunition to make other moves on the margins.