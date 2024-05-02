3x NBA champion believes ill-feelings would be quashed if Durant returns to Warriors
For not the first time since his departure to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, a reunion between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors is gaining some traction.
The Warriors and Phoenix Suns have each reached pivotal offseasons, needing to respond from poor years where they fell far below expectation. Golden State need a co-star for Stephen Curry, and Durant could be the one to fill the void as speculation on his future again heats up.
But would a reunion actually work given the way in which Durant departed after his first tenure with the franchise? His relationship with Draymond Green was particularly noteworthy after the fiery forward lashed out at Durant during a game against the LA Clippers in November 2018.
3x NBA champion Danny Green believes any ill-feelings would be quashed were Kevin Durant return to the Golden State Warriors
Joining 95.7 The Game's Steiny & Guru on Wednesday, three-time NBA champion and long-time Warrior rival Danny Green stated that there would be no concern were Green and Durant to become teammates once again.
"I think (Durant and Draymond) is water under the bridge... I think they want to win and would sacrifice for the greater good."- Danny Green
Speaking on his relationship with Durant earlier in the year, Green himself stated there was no ill-will and nothing but love for the 2x Finals MVP who spent three years with Golden State between 2016 and 2019.
The Warriors spoke internally about bringing Durant back when he requested a trade from the Nets in 2022, and could again hold conversations if he becomes available this offseason. The Athletic reported earlier in the week that the 35-year-old wasn't overly happy with the way he was used with the Suns this season, leading to a belief that he could be a realistic target for rival teams.
Also speaking on Wednesday, 95.7 The Game's Mark Willard hinted that the Durant-to-Golden State chatter could only grow as the offseason progresses.
"The more people I talk to, I'm telling you this Kevin Durant thing could happen. This is realistic."- Mark Willard
Durant averaged 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the Suns' 4-0 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves -- the second time in three seasons that the 14x All-Star had been swept in the first-round of the playoffs.