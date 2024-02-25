4 Advantages Warriors have over every West team
The 2023-24 season has been a roller coaster for the Golden State Warriors, who have developed an expectation of legitimately contending for championships. The Warriors were largely counted out in 2021-22 and still won a title with essentially a new crop of players, as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins became pivotal, intricate players.
The Warriors even reached the second round in 2023, despite being surrounded with drama and internal strife. This season was supposed to be the same, especially after the team traded away Jordan Poole, who had friction with Draymond Green (rightfully so, regardless of what you think about Poole).
The 29-26 Dubs find themselves in the 10th spot in the Western Conference and hope to make a run in the last 27 games, rather than be simply a play-in team. But getting out of the tier of play-in teams could be tough, as the Dubs are 3.5 games back from the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. But if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s the Warriors, for several reasons.
Let’s take a look at what sets the Warriors apart from every other franchise in their conference.