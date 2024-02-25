4 Advantages Warriors have over every West team
4. Coaching
Many basketball fans don’t see the value of Steve Kerr as a coach. To them, it’s not difficult when you have all-time greats.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are surefire Hall of Famers, so the level of talent he’s had has made it easier on the floor, in theory. The problem with that logic is that every great coach has had superstars.
Basketball is a game of superstars. You almost never see a team win a title without one (or two).
Phil Jackson never won a title without multiple All-Stars, yet he’s universally regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever. Ditto for Gregg Popovich. And the list goes on and on.
Once you have the talent on the roster, the job becomes a matter of managing egos, which Kerr has done quite well. In addition, he has more championship experience than any other coach in the league right now.
That gives the Dubs a MAJOR advantage.
3. Long-range shooting
The Warriors have long been a stellar team from deep. They’ve consistently been a top-ten 3-point shooting team year after year, and this season has been no different, as they rank sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.9 percent.
This ranks fourth-best in the Western Conference, and that’s in spite of regression from Klay Thompson, who takes about a fifth of the Warriors’ threes. Andrew Wiggins has also been a sub 35 percent shooter, compared to the Dubs’ most recent championship season, in which he made 39.3 percent of his treys.
The Warriors have gotten contributions from Brandin Podziemski (37.5 percent on 3.4 attempts), Dario Saric (39.1 percent on 3.5 attempts), and surprisingly Draymond Green (43.8 percent on 2.6 attempts).
With long-range shooting like that, a team is never really out of a game. And the Warriors lead the league in catch-and-shoot opportunities, which is where Klay Thompson and Steph Curry factor heavily into the equation.