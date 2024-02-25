4 Advantages Warriors have over every West team
2. Draymond Green's skillset/archetype
Draymond Green is difficult for many to evaluate, as he's essentially a non-scorer. Sure, he's averaging right around 10 points on a shocking 44 percent from three, but he's not the guy you're drawing up a play for during winning time.
And he isn't trying to be either. He's not taking ill-advised shots, hoping to hit the game-winner.
Instead, Draymond understands his role of being the primary facilitator of the offense and has mastered his job of finding Curry, Thompson, and the Warriors' shooters for open looks. It's rare to find a star player who isn't trying to take the game over by scoring.
Draymond's basketball IQ is off the charts, although I'd understand if you're questioning his overall IQ because of some of the bone-headed plays he makes, considering his importance to the team.
Draymond is also still able to anchor down on defense, despite getting older and longer in the tooth. He's still a ferocious defender who prides himself on making life miserable for the opposition. Green has the defensive switchability that every team would love to have, considering today's era of high switchability on the defensive end of the floor.
1. Steph Curry's greatness
He's the greatest shooter we've ever seen and he's won both with and without a superteam (for those discrediting his early titles). Curry is once again shooting 41.9 percent from deep on 12 attempts, while averaging 27.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds.
And his efficiency has been splendid, as he's shooting 63.5 percent true shooting.
In other words, he's not slowing down anytime soon.
And he's been pivotal in the clutch, averaging 5 points on 50.5 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from three, and 94.6 percent from the foul line in clutch situations, which the scoring total ranking second behind only Anferee Simons.
Curry gives the Dubs a tremendous advantage over everyone.
Stephen Curry has already cemented himself as a top-ten player of all-time. By now, there's not much that hasn't been said about him.