4 former Golden State Warriors find new teams internationally
With NBA free agency starting to slow down, players are now looking elsewhere to secure professional contracts. That's proven the case for a number of former Golden State Warriors players who have signed overseas in recent days.
Some already have a plethora of experience playing in various leagues around the world, while it can be a daunting step for others who may be saying goodbye to the NBA for good after long careers.
A quartet of former Golden State Warriors have found new homes overseas after being free agents this offseason
One of those who is venturing overseas for the first time is Damian Jones, with the former Warrior first-round pick signing with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China according to Alberto De Roa of Hoops Hype.
Jones played 49 games over three seasons with Golden State, including NBA championships in 2017 and 2018. The 29-year-old has since played for a host of different teams across the last five years, having most recently appeared in 39 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
Another former Warrior big man, DeMarcus Cousins, has headed overseas again to finish the 2024 season with Philipino team the Zamboanga Valientes. The 4x NBA All-Star has previously played internationally in Taiwan and Puerto Rico.
Eric Paschall, a former All-Rookie First Team member in 2020, is heading to Italy to play for Pistoia Basket 2000, per the team's official website. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since his lone year with the Utah Jazz in 2021-22, having previously played exactly 100 games for the Warriors where he averaged over 10 points per game.
Anthony Lamb is the most recent of this quartet to have played for Golden State, with the 26-year-old having appeared in 62 games during the 2022-23 season. Lamb suffered a torn achilles after some impressive performances for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL last season, and will now hope to make his return for Aquila Basket Trento (also in Italy).
These four players aren't the only former Warriors to sign new deals overseas recently -- Alfonso McKinnie has agreed to play with the Kobe Storks in Japan, while NBA champion Ian Clark re-signed with Melbourne United late last month.