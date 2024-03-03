4 Missing pieces Warriors need to return to title contention
3. Lockdown Defender
The Warriors have always had a lockdown defender on the wing during their championship seasons. Klay Thompson filled this role in the Warriors’ first three titles, as he could constantly be called upon to anchor down on opposing guards and forwards. Thompson drew the primary assignment of defending James Harden during the Warriors’ matchups against the Houston Rockets and was just as pivotal on defense as Stephen Curry was on offense.
Andrew Wiggins took on this role in 2022, which was a pleasant surprise for the Warriors, as Wiggins hadn’t quite been known for clamping down opponents prior to his arrival in Golden State. The Dubs’ inability to clamp down the league’s best scorers will hinder them in the postseason. Although Draymond Green is still serviceable on that end, he’s not the same player of yesteryear.
And even if he was, the Dubs have always had the advantage of having him and an additional body to do much of the same on that end of the floor.