4 rival stars the Golden State Warriors would never acquire via trade or free agency
1. Rudy Gobert
As outlined here by Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, the beef between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert essentially ensures that the latter will never be a Golden State player in his career.
After years of going back-and-forth at each other through the media, the rivalry reached its apex last season when Green willingly took the opportunity to put Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. The veteran forward was suspended for five games and undoubtedly ruined the little chance that the pair could ever become teammates.
Speaking of that, Green and Gobert would likely make for the most fearsome defensive front court combination in the league, though it would also present concerns on the offensive side. It's interesting to think about, yet one that's completely unrealistic.
Not only is there the rivalry with Green, but Golden State have never been a team to spend big money on the center position over the past decade. Gobert will make in excess of $43.8 million in each of the next two seasons, and even after that will likely garner a significant deal from the Timberwolves or elsewhere (except the Warriors).
2. James Harden
If Chris Paul joined the Warriors, surely his former Rockets teammate James Harden could too at some point down the line? It's certainly more chance of happening that Gobert-to-Golden State, but we're still putting it in the basket of very, very unlikely.
Harden was at the forefront of the Warriors-Rockets rivalry in the late 2010's, with the two teams often producing eventful playoff series even if Golden State pretty much always came out on top. The former MVP doesn't necessarily have beef or an ongoing feud with the Warriors, but the contrasting play styles makes it almost impossible to see a union being formed.
If we thought there were question marks about Paul's fit heading into last season, those same issues may be even greater with Harden. His heavy isolation and pick-and-roll offense is a mile away from Steve Kerr's read-and-react system, with Harden perhaps even less of an off-ball threat than Paul depsite the increased three-point shooting capacity. It just isn't a fit whatsoever, particularly when he's still making over $70 million over the next two years.