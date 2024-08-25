4 Rivals that have had the Warriors number (and when they can get revenge)
As the best team in the NBA across the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have often been used to being the bully and beating up teams on a consistent basis.
But since declining into a fairly average team over the past two seasons, the Warriors have developed their own bogey teams who they've struggled against in recent times.
The Golden State Warriors will enter next season hoping to break losing streaks against a number of Western Conference rivals
Unfortunately for Golden State, their longest losing streaks have come against fellow Western Conference teams. That undoubtedly played a role in their inability to make the playoffs in 2024 despite winning 46 games, and is something they'll be out to avoid next season. Let's look at the Warriors four longest losing steaks against other teams, and when they can hope to break them over the next year.
Denver Nuggets - 7 in a row
After losing to the Warriors in the first-round of the 2022 playoffs, it seems the Denver Nuggets have taken matchups between the two personally since. They're riding a seven-game winning-streak over the past two seasons, including a Christmas Day game last season and another where Golden State led by 18 in the final period before a 25-4 run culminated with a ridiculous Nikola Jokic buzzer-beater.
The Warriors will get their first chance to break the streak in an NBA Cup game at Ball Arena on December 3, while the two will meet at Chase Center later in the season on March 17 and April 4.
Minnesota Timberwolves - 4 in a row
The Minnesota Timberwolves rise up the conference coincided with a 3-0 record against the Warriors, putting their streak at four after winning the final game between the two in the previous season.
All four have been incredibly hard-fought contests, with the Timberwolves winning each by between three and six points. Golden State will get four opportunities to break the streak next season, starting with a game at Chase Center on December 6.
L.A. Clippers - 3 in a row
After the Warriors took the first meeting against the L.A. Clippers last season on November 30, their pacific rival took the final three that included a pair of games where Golden State led by double-digits in the fourth-quarter.
One of those included a three-point game-winner from Paul George, with the 9x All-Star's departure in free agency sure to improve the Warriors chances of breaking the streak. They'll get an early opportunity to do so when the first of four matchups takes place at Chase Center on October 27.
Oklahoma City Thunder - 3 in a row
The Oklahoma City Thunder took revenge after Stephen Curry's buzzer-beating layup early last season, winning three-straight games that included two in overtime. The Warriors hopes of exacting their own revenge will start at Paycom Center on November 10, before two games at Chase Center on November 27 and January 29.