4 Stars Warriors could pair with Stephen Curry this summer
There are several players the Warriors could pursue to put next to their franchise cornerstone this coming offseason.
By Will Eudy
LeBron James
We will begin with the biggest name first. Mentioned in Slater's report as one of the top potential targets for the Warriors, LeBron James would obviously be an earth-shattering get for Golden State.
He may not be the exact player he was in years past, but LeBron has shown time and again he can defy father time and still be a very productive piece for a contending team. So it is no surprise that the Warriors reportedly already tried to recruit him to the Bay Area.
According to reports that came out last week, Warriors owner Joe Lacob made a call to Lakers ownership to see if James was possibly available after his repeated expressions of frustration with Los Angeles' disappointing season.
The Lakers were reportedly not looking to trade LeBron, and conversations with his agent Rich Paul confirmed that the feeling was mutual with James as well: he wanted to remain a Laker, at least for the time being.
It makes sense that LeBron would want to run it back with a team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season. But if the Lakers end the year with another lackluster finish like they did two seasons ago, it is not hard to envision James looking to ride out the end of his career elsewhere. Where better than next to his long-time rival and fellow all-time great, Stephen Curry?