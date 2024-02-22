4 Stars Warriors could pair with Stephen Curry this summer
There are several players the Warriors could pursue to put next to their franchise cornerstone this coming offseason.
By Will Eudy
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The youngest player on this list, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in the prime of his career and is at worst a top three player on the planet. With two regular season MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award and a Finals MVP award all to his name, it is hard to find a more decorated player in the NBA today.
According to Slater, obtaining Giannis represents the Warriors' dream scenario. This may seem like an obvious statement given that any team in the league would give an arm and a leg to have Giannis on their team. But the fact that this intel was leaked means they unquestionably view getting him as their best chance to get Steph another championship.
Which ultimately makes sense. When Golden State has finished the NBA season holding the Larry O'Brien trophy in the past, it has almost always been predicated by elite play from high-level, two-way wings. The Warriors do not win in 2017, 2018 and 2022 without Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins.
The only problem here is that Giannis feels extremely unlikely to dip out of Milwaukee given the fact that he just signed an extension shortly after the team traded for Damian Lillard. If the Warriors are to do the impossible and trade for Giannis, they will need a lot of luck on their side.