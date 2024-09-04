4 statistics that prove Moses Moody is ready for an increased role with Warriors
Moses Moody figures to be one of the most fascinating players for the Golden State Warriors next season, having spent another period where there's been prominent speculation on his future with the franchise.
After reports that he was part of the Warriors offer to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, it appears Moody will enter his fourth year in the Bay despite Steve Kerr's unwillingness to hand the former 14th overall pick a significant role during his first three seasons.
Despite the ongoing storyline of limited opportunity, Moses Moody took significant strides with the Golden State Warriors last season
Entering the season with a deep roster, what's to say that things will be different for Moody this time around? Will he again have periods of receiving DNPs, much to the frustration of fans? Here are four statistics from last season that suggest that may not be the case, and that Moody is ready to step up to become the bonafide rotation player many believe he can/should be.
1. Warriors were better with Moody on the floor last season
The Warriors were +3.3 points per 100 possessions better with Moody on the floor, as opposed to +2.5 when he was off the floor. That might be minimal sure, but it was the first season of his career where Golden State were statistically better with Moody on the floor. That should provide optimism of the impact the 22-year-old could have with an increased role next season.
2. Improved three-point shooting with more minutes
Unsurprisingly, it appears Moody feels far more comfortable when he gets a good run of minutes rather than limited, sporadic playing time. In games where he played between 10-19 minutes, Moody shot just 28.9% from three-point range. That rose to 41.3% from beyond the arc when he played between 20-29 minutes, and 50% from three when he played 30 minutes or more.
A similar correlation took place in the 2022-23 season, proving that Moody is a far more efficient shooter when given the opportunity to find a rhythm.
3. Moody is primed to replace Klay Thompson's output
Moody averaged 6.2 three-point attempts per 36 minutes last season, proving just one of three Warrior players to average more than five attempts while also playing at least 1100 minutes. Obviously Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were the top two, but the latter has now departed for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.
While the additions of De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield, along with the development of Brandin Podziemski, are expected to make up for much of Thompson's output, Moody's archetype as a three-and-D wing may be the best replacement for the veteran sharpshooter.
4. Improved defense
Moody's defense may be the biggest aspect holding him back from more minutes, but he did take a major leap last season in a number of statistical areas. His defensive field-goal percentage was 42.1%, down from 46% the previous season. For comparison, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins -- seen as Golden State's two best perimeter defenders -- each had a dfgp in excess of 44% last season. Moody had a positive defensive box plus-minus for the first time in his career in 2024-25, while his defensive win shares rose from 0.6 to 1.2.