5 former players that have excelled since leaving the Golden State Warriors
4. Harrison Barnes
The Warriors had to move on from Harrison Barnes in order to bring in Kevin Durant during the 2016 offseason, which is obviously a decision you make every day of the week. Still, the 2015 NBA champion has been a productive player across his years since with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and now the San Antonio Spurs after being traded this offseason.
In the first season following his departure, Barnes lifted his scoring from 11.7 to 19.2 points per game which saw him earn votes for Most Improved Player. He would average at least 14.5 points in each of the following six seasons, before dropping to 12.2 in what proved his final season with the Kings.
Barnes is a career 37.9% three-point shooter and has averaged nearly five rebounds per game. The 32-year-old may never have got back to the same heights he did with Golden State from a team perspective, but his departure from the Bay certainly opened up greater offensive opportunity that he may never have got next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
5. Donte DiVincenzo
If there's one player who appears to have significantly improved since his time with the Warriors, it's New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo. The 2021 NBA champion successfully rehabilitated his value during his one year with Golden State, having averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7% from three-point range in the 2022-23 season.
After learning from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for a season, DiVincenzo then turned into a legitimate flame-thrower himself in his first year with the Knicks. After making 150 three-pointers with Golden State, the 27-year-old nearly doubled that with 283 last season that ranked third league-wide only behind Curry and Luka Doncic.
DiVincenzo's 15.5 points during the regular season lifted to 17.8 points in the playoffs, having nailed 42.5% of his over eight three-point attempts per game. He's perhaps the only player on this list that the Warriors would look at right now and really wish they still had on their roster entering next season.