5 Golden State Warriors schedule details that jump off the page right away
The Golden State Warriors 2024-25 schedule has officially been released on Thursday, with their season to tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 23.
That means, as previously reported, the Warriors will not feature in the NBA's opening night slate for just the second time since 2015, but Stephen Curry and company will see Christmas Day action when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Games against former players, road-heavy periods and a trio of long homestands all jump out from the Golden State Warriors schedule
Two games are still to be scheduled for December based on the results of NBA Cup action. Speaking of which, it was already confirmed that Golden State will start their tournament against the Dallas Mavericks on November 12, before further group action at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 15, and on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets on November 22 and December 12 respectively. But let's have a look at some of the fresh details from the full schedule release:
1. Games against former players
That November 12 NBA Cup game will also coincide with the emotional return of franchise legend Klay Thompson, with the 4x champion also scheduled to make another appearance at Chase Center on February 23. The Warriors are also scheduled to play in Dallas on February 12.
Golden State will see Chris Paul for the first time since his departure on November 23 in San Antonio, but the veteran point guard won't play his first game at Chase Center until the third last game of the season on April 9.
Another notable offseason departure, Dario Saric, will see his old team for the first time in that last NBA Cup game on December 12, yet the Nuggets won't visit Chase Center until March 17. The Warriors first outing against a notable former player comes against Jordan Poole in the seventh game of the season in Washington.
2. Road-heavy schedule to start and close the season
Golden State will face a challenging start with seven of their first 10 games on the road, including three-straight daunting games in Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City. They'll also finish the season with eight of 12 games on the road, headlined by a six-game road-trip that concludes against the Grizzlies and Lakers.
3. Trio of long homestands
The road-heavy schedule at the pointy ends allows the Warriors a chance to build real momentum throughout the middle of their season. Between December 28 and March 20, they'll have a trio of long homestands consisting of six, six and seven games respectively. In that time they'll also have another lengthy seven-game road-trip between February 2 and 25.
4. Back-to-backs and national television
Golden State will see 14 back-to-back games starting with two games in New Orleans on December 29 and 30. Their first travelling road back-to-back also features a trip to New Orleans (November 22) followed by a game in San Antonio on November 23. The first home back-to-back won't come until January 4 and 5 against Memphis and the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors will have 24 nationally televised games on the schedule starting with that Pelicans game on November 29 and ending on April 8 against Phoenix at Footprint Center.
5. An early sign of what could have been
Just a final tidbit on the schedule -- Golden State will visit Utah to face the Jazz in their second game of the season on October 25, giving them the early opportunity to play against Lauri Markkanen after failed trade talks between the two franchises throughout the course of July.