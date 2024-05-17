5 major lineup questions Golden Warriors must address this offseason
4. Do the Warriors trust in Trayce Jackson-Davis or look for an upgrade at center?
As the Warriors scour the market for potential upgrades this offseason, one fascinating prospect is whether the franchise are after another big man, and specifically a starting big man?
An upgrade from Kevon Looney was long considered a requirement by fans last season, yet Jackson-Davis' impression as a rookie far exceeded expectation and suggested that he's the man for the role moving forward.
However, if Golden State do aspire to return to the playoffs, do they trust in Jackson-Davis to be their primary big against potential opponents like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Chet Holmgren or the Timberwolves' trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid?
That's a big question and if the answer is no, they should be looking at alternative options this offseason before it's too late. Prime-aged players Jarrett Allen and Clint Capela may be the most realistic targets for the Warriors over the coming months.
5. Who handles the non-Curry minutes if Chris Paul doesn't return?
While the Warriors rightfully won't want to pay $30 million for Chris Paul next season, his departure will certainly leave a void for the franchise should his non-guaranteed deal get waived (or traded) as expected.
This question may not be as big a priority as the above four given we're not talking about the starting lineup, but it is nonetheless a crucial element to the Warriors' construction for next season. The free agency options look bleak, at least in comparison to what Golden State had with Paul this season. Yet would they really want to trade for a backup point-guard? Probably not.
Perhaps ideally the Warriors would use Paul's salary in a trade for a player who could complement Curry in the starting lineup, while also being capable of running the second unit when he's on the bench. This is what makes someone like Dejounte Murray an attractive option, even if he's not quite the caliber of player the franchise may desire in their quest to return towards the top of the conference. Failing that and you may be left with an underwhelming free agent on a minimum contract, or take the risky route of putting faith in a second-year combo guard in Brandin Podziemski.