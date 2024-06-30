5 players the Golden State Warriors could acquire in Klay Thompson sign-and-trade
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas have four players who will make between $11-15.5 million next season, though they won't be willing to part with mid-season trade acquisitions PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. That leaves two players the Mavericks may be willing to utilize in a trade for Thompson.
Josh Green
Perhaps the most like-for-like replacement the Warriors could get, albeit Josh Green would be a significant downgrade from Thompson who, even in a down year, averaged 18 points on 38.7% three-point shooting.
The 6'5" Green averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, having shot 47.9% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range. The Australian is about to start a three-year, $41 million contract -- not a bad contract but not a great one either.
Green's averaged over 25 minutes in each of the last two seasons, proving he's a legitimate rotation piece on a good team. Between him, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, the Warriors could hope one breaks out and manages to give them something in the realm of what Thompson delivered this past season.
Maxi Kleber
Maxi Kleber is one year through a three-year, $33 million contract, with injuries having slowed down his progress over the past couple of years. The 32-year-old averaged just 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 34.8% on over two three-point attempts per game.
While the idea of Kleber as a stretch big is enticing, the reality is that injuries have forced him far from his best in recent times. The Warriors shouldn't be entertaining the German in any sign-and-trade, and frankly they'd be better off letting Thompson walk with nothing in return.