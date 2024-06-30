5 players the Golden State Warriors could acquire in Klay Thompson sign-and-trade
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have five players making between $10.5-19 million next season, offering plenty of opportunity for a sign-and-trade to be negotiated. Austin Reaves would be undoubtedly off the table, and given the respective form of each, it's unlikely Los Angeles would offer up D'Angelo Russell who just opted in to his $18.7 million player option -- not that the Warriors would want to bring him back for a second stint anyway.
Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura is probably the most talented player Golden State could get in return, with the former top 10 pick having averaged 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds on an efficient 53.7% from the floor and 42.2% from three-point range this past season.
The 26-year-old will make $35.3 million over the next two years, providing plenty of opportunity for another trade down the line if need be. For the time being he'd be a nice player for the Warriors to have -- sure, there might be some fit issues with he and Jonathan Kuminga, but the franchise can't be too picky in this situation.
Jarred Vanderbilt
A high-level defensive player and strong rebounder, Jarred Vanderbilt was limited to just 29 games this season through injury. When up and running he's a valuable rotation piece, and the four-year, $48 million contract isn't bad so long as he can be healthy.
There will certainly be some serious spacing issues with Vanderbilt next to Draymond Green or Trayce Jackson-Davis, but at least such lineups project as being above average defensively.
Gabe Vincent
After signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers last offseason, Gabe Vincent's first year with the franchise was decimated by injury and was nothing short of ugly in the minutes he did play. The 28-year-old averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 assists in 19.8 minutes across 11 games, shooting 30.6% from the floor and 10.7% from three-point range.
Sure, those numbers were impacted by injury and aren't a true reflection of Vincent's ability, but nonetheless the Warriors should have no interest in cooperating in a sign-and-trade that sees them get the 6'2" guard in return.