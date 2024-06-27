5 players the Warriors could take with the 52nd pick according to NBA Mock Drafts
The 2024 NBA Draft has long been considered one of uncertainty, with that perspective seemingly ready to stem to the Golden State Warriors when they enter with the 52nd overall pick on Thursday.
The Warriors didn't have a pick in the first-round on Wednesday, having given up their selection in 2019 which ultimately fell in the hands of the Washington Wizards who took guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington 14th overall.
There appears no consensus projection on who the Golden State Warriors could take with the 52nd overall pick on Thursday
A number of predicted top 30 selections fell out of the first-round, perhaps most notably Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Furphy. Neither of those two are expected to make it to Golden State barring a trade, but let's have a look at five players who could given no unanimity among five prominent mock drafts:
*NBA comparisons provided by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman
ESPN (Jonathan Givony/Jeremy Woo) - Keshad Johnson
A 23-year-old 6'7" forward, Johnson averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal in 27.6 minutes per game for Arizona this past season. With the physical attributes to be a strong, versatile defender combined with an improving jump-shot, Johnson has drawn comparisons to Jae Crowder and Robert Covington.
The Ringer (Kevin O'Connor) - Jamal Shead
The 6'0" point guard averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his senior year with the Houston Cougars, though Shead's 40.9% shooting from the floor and 30.9% from three-point range leave a lot to be desired. Tenacity on defense and playmaking ability has seen the 21-year-old compared to T.J. McConnell and Jevon Carter.
Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman) - Oso Ighodaro
The 6'10" big man put up 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in his senior year at Marquette. Being a non-shooter with limited rim protection is a major concern, but Ighodaro has the playmaking skills and inside scoring that's seen him draw comparisons to Al Horford and Brandon Clarke.
Yahoo Sports (Krysten Peek) - Cam Spencer
The younger brother of Pat who was on a two-way deal with the Warriors to close the season, Cam Spencer could add some much needed shooting, particularly if Klay Thompson departs in free agency. The 24-year-old shot above 43.4% in four of his five college seasons, including 44% at UConn this season where he averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists to help them to the national title. Kevin O'Connor compares Spencer to Pat Connaughton and has him going 47th to the Orlando Magic, but he may also go undrafted according to Jonathan Wasserman.
CBS Sports (Kyle Boone) - Melvin Ajinça
France had three of the top six players taken on Wednesday, with the Warriors taking another here if this projection rings true. Ajinça averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds with Saint-Quentin BB in France this season, with his three-point shooting seen as a far greater asset than the 30.9% would suggest. Standing at 6'7", the 20-year-old projects as a 3-and-D prospect with comparisons to Evan Fournier and Raja Bell.