5 Stars the Golden State Warriors could trade for this summer
The Golden State Warriors still have hope to make noise this season. They are fighting to maximize their postseason positioning and then hope to make a run once the playoffs begin. It's hard to count out a team that has Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, with Steve Kerr pacing the sidelines.
Perhaps the Warriors can still make a deep run, but starting from the bottom of the bracket will make things difficult. They will likely have a better shot at another title run next season, ideally not losing so many games in agonizing fashion and starting the postseason from a strong seed position.
The Warriors have a number of solid young players stepping up into larger roles, and their veterans are still clinging to relevance. What they don't have is a second offensive star, a player who can take the scoring load off of Stephen Curry's shoulders. Jonathan Kuminga is growing toward that point but still has major weaknesses and inconsistencies that make him a difficult player to rely on as the clear-cut No. 2 option on this team.
If the Warriors look to make such a move this offseason, what players could they be be targeting on the trade market? Let's look at five different options that could be available on the trade market and how they would fit with the Warriors next season.
No. 5: Dejounte Murray
One of Stephen Curry's greatest skills as a superstar is how he affects the game as an off-ball player, sprinting off of screens and cutting through the defense, using his significant gravity to draw defenders and open up space for his teammates. That means that the Warriors can consider another on-ball star in a way that many other teams cannot.
The Atlanta Hawks have two years of data that the pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young in the backcourt does not work, but it's reasonable to think that Curry, as a larger player, better defender and more willing off-ball player than Young could fit better with Murray.
Trading for Dejounte would give Golden State a big guard who has grown as an on-ball offensive star, able to dominate in the midrange and in getting to the rim. Murray is also a much-improved 3-point shooter and has a track record as a solid defender that could be drawn out by the better coahing and defensive infrastructure in Golden State.