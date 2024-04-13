5 Stars the Golden State Warriors could trade for this summer
No. 3: Karl-Anthony Towns
If Lauri Markkanen is the best frontcourt fit to maximize spacing with the ball in Steph Curry's hands, Karl-Anthony Towns is a variation on the same theme that would give the Warriors a player more comfortable creating offense with the ball in his own hands. In terms of a true No. 2 option on offense, Karl-Anthony Towns is an exciting possibility.
One of the greatest-shooting bigs in NBA history, Towns is a sniper from outside and a force inside, a player who could score from literally anywhere on the court. Defenders trying to stop Stephen Curry and Towns in a two-man action are essentially drawing dead; selling out to prevent either player from getting an open 3-pointer means an unprotected basket.
Defensively, there are questions that would need to be answered, but Draymond Green gives them an avenue to answering them. Towns can defend the least-threatening player at the 4 or 5, with Green providing real rim protection. It's a different kind of look than what the Minnesota Timberwolves have now with Rudy Gobert and Towns, but could be similarly as effective.
The Timberwolves are going to be shockingly expensive next season, and if they don't succeed in the playoffs this year may need to offload one of their key players to be financially viable. Towns would seem like the most likely candidate for a trade, and the Warriors should consider what it would look like to add Towns to their roster.