5 Stars the Golden State Warriors could trade for this summer
No. 1: Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have been the league's "flip the switch" team of the last half-decade, able to manage injuries and absences during the regular season and then suddenly lock in and win postseason series from any place in the standings. They have made it to a pair of NBA Finals in the last five seasons, and each season the player who steps up the most in the playoffs is Jimmy Butler.
One of the NBA's cold-hearted killers, Butler is a true two-way player who can lock opponents down at multiple positions and in help defense when he is locked in; no player in the league may be better zoning up on the weakside. On offense, Butler rises above his shaky jumpshot when the games matter the most and scores against all manner of defense.
The Heat's core outside of Butler is much younger, and after another shaky regular season it's very possible Butler asks for a trade this summer if things don't go their way in the playoffs. The Heat would likely be game to grant such a request, looking to retool around a younger core built on the shoulders of Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez.
Butler's mentality would fit in excellently on a grown-up Warriors team ready to make one last run in the playoffs. He and Draymond Green would likely clash at times, but both would respect one another and drive each other to their best on offense and defense. He could run the offense at times but also throttle down and let Steph cook, and defensively he would give the Warriors another elite option in the playoffs.
Whether it's an alpha like Butler or a complementary piece like Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors need star-level help on offense if they are going to maximize their brief remaining window with Stephen Curry good enough to win a title. To get one, they will likely need a blockbuster move this summer.