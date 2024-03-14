5 Trade scenarios Warriors must prepare for this offseason
The Warriors should be preparing to make these key trades this summer.
By Will Eudy
It has been another tumultuous season for the Golden State Warriors. Less than two years removed from an NBA championship, the franchise has struggled to put a winning product on the floor. The Dubs are currently fighting tooth and nail just to have a spot in the play-in tournament.
Multiple factors have contributed to the Warriors' fall from grace, but arguably the biggest is simply subpar roster construction. The front office has failed to put adequate pieces around Stephen Curry for the second season in a row.
As a result, there are a number of trades Golden State should be preparing to potentially make this coming offseason. These are five trade scenarios that the Warriors may consider this summer to level back up once again.
Trading Moody for roster upgrade
When looking at the Warriors' second first-round pick from the 2021 draft, Moses Moody has made some notable improvements. With increased opportunity, he has shown himself to be an effective backup ball handler to Stephen Curry.
In spurts, Moody has shown he can have a legitimate future in this league. But the problem for the Warriors remains that they are clearly in win-now mode. The whole "two timelines" theory is turning out to be just that - a theory.
If they can, Golden State should try to trade Moses for a ball-handling guard that can make more immediate contributions. High-level players like Tyrese Maxey or Jrue Holiday are probably out of the question given what the Warriors would have to give up, but a lower-cost option could work. Proven players like Josh Richardson and Reggie Jackson would be excellent options.