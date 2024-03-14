5 Trade scenarios Warriors must prepare for this offseason
The Warriors should be preparing to make these key trades this summer.
By Will Eudy
Klay sign-and-trade
When it comes to players beloved by Dub Nation, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in a class of their own. The big three have defined Warriors basketball for over a decade and brought four championships along with countless memories to The Bay.
Klay's 61 points while taking just 11 dribbles will be etched into the minds of Warriors fans forever. And who could forget when he put up an NBA-record 37 points in a single quarter of play against the Kings? Not to mention the time he broke the league record for three-pointers made in a game with 14 in Chicago.
All this to say, Klay would be remembered by every member of Dub Nation if he retired tomorrow. He has accomplished nearly everything imaginable in a Warriors uniform, and his best playing days are behind him. As hard as it is to say, Golden State may do best to seek out a partner for a sign-and-trade for Klay.
As of right now, Thompson still carries enough value that the Warriors could potentially get a team to overpay for him. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and extension talks with the Warriors have reportedly not gone anywhere so far.