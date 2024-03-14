5 Trade scenarios Warriors must prepare for this offseason
The Warriors should be preparing to make these key trades this summer.
By Will Eudy
Trading Chris Paul
The biggest-name star the Warriors have brought in since Kevin Durant, Chris Paul was a surprise addition last summer. When Chris was dealt to the Washington Wizards in the deal that allowed the Suns to land Bradley Beal, it felt inevitable that he would be on the move once again. One of the greatest point guards of all time was not going to ride out the end of his career on one of the worst teams in the association.
As we know, this was what prompted Golden State to shoot their shot and take a chance on the aging floor general. But to gain Paul's services, the Warriors had to make a tough decision and trade away Jordan Poole. In doing so, they chose the experience of veterans over youthful talent in hopes that they could eke out one more championship with Chris Paul heading up the backcourt with Steph and Klay.
So far, the Dubs' experiment has proven to be a failure. Having been a full-time starter for his entire career, this season was the first time since he entered the NBA that Chris came off the bench in any game. In all, he has only started in 12 contests for the Warriors and has averaged just 9.0 points per game on 43% shooting.
It is looking like CP3 is truly on his last leg at 38 years old. The 12-time All-Star should have nothing to be ashamed of, as his years in Oklahoma City and Phoenix proved he still had more in the tank when many thought he was finished. But the Warriors should seek to move on from him and try to recoup assets in the process.