5 Trade scenarios Warriors must prepare for this offseason
The Warriors should be preparing to make these key trades this summer.
By Will Eudy
Attempt to land another star
Looking around the NBA, most players considered to be in the "star" or "superstar" tier have a high-level teammate playing alongside them. The idea here being that as much focus as there is on superstars these days, basketball is still a team sport, and no one player can win a championship all by their lonesome (not even Michael Jordan or LeBron James have done it).
Nikola Jokic has Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum has Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo has Damian Lillard, and so on and so forth. As of right now, Stephen Curry does not have anyone next to him producing at a level high enough to be considered a star teammate.
In previous years, that star teammate was of course Kevin Durant, who proved to be a near unstoppable complement to Curry's talent. Before KD arrived in town, you could count Klay Thompson in that category when he was in his prime and at the height of his powers.
But with Klay's regression, Draymond's lack of a prolific offensive game, and Wiggins playing below his standards, it is Stephen Curry versus the world on a nightly basis right now. The Warriors' front office has to sit down this summer and realize that if they do not do everything they can to get Steph a legitimate running mate for next season and beyond, they will run the risk of him leaving town altogether.