5 Warriors on current roster who could be out of the rotation to start the season
1. Lindy Waters III
The Golden State Warriors traded for Lindy Waters III on second day of the NBA Draft last month, essentially buying him for cash in a low-risk move that could prove beneficial.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater earlier in the week, "Waters was added because of an internal belief that he is a plug-and-play piece who can defend, hit 3s, operate smoothly within coach Steve Kerr’s system and accept a reduced role whenever asked."
The 26-year-old found himself out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation last season, having been limited to an average of 7.4 minutes across 38 games. Waters did shoot 43.5% from three-point range last season, providing a realistic rotation option on a team in need of perimeter threats.
The additions of De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield may put a dent in his chances of significant minutes though, meaning Waters will now need to leapfrog a number of options who could play at the two or the three.
2. Gui Santos
Gui Santos saw some playing opportunity through the middle of his rookie year, ultimately appearing in 23 games for the Warriors last season. The Brazilian forward showed enough to suggest he could have an NBA future, providing energy on defense and on the glass, while making the most of his three-point looks in shooting 37% from beyond the arc.
The 22-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement, but it's likely that it will have to come in the G League with Santa Cruz rather than on the main squad. It's difficult to envisage him jumping over a number of players in Kerr's rotation, at least not without a major trade or injury issues to others.
Santos has a non-guaranteed $1.9 million contract for next season, meaning he could be a candidate to be waived should Golden State need to open up another roster spot.
Waters and Santos appear the obvious 13th and 14th players on the roster right now, but there's more conjecture on the top 12 which could see a couple of championship-winning veterans struggle for opportunity: