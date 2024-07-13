5 Warriors on current roster who could be out of the rotation to start the season
5. Moses Moody
Entering year four after being taken with the 14th overall pick in 2021, you would think we'd be behind the constant discussion of Moses Moody's role with the Warriors. Instead, we're back here again with little clarity on what's coming next.
You could easily make the argument that Moody should replace Klay Thompson as the starting shooting guard, offering the a similar three-and-D role at a very comparative size. While that's plausible, it's difficult to see it given how Steve Kerr has viewed Moody over his career. There's also other alternatives that could be just as worthy, with Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton the likely starting candidates at this stage.
As a bench piece again, Moody should be the backup small forward behind Andrew Wiggins. A Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moody, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis combination projects as a productive and strong bench unit, offering a nice blend of shooting and defense.
While that may make a lot of sense, there's no guarantee that Moody finds himself in that role. History would suggest Kerr shows greater trust in Payton over the 6'6" wing, leaving the possibility that he's once again on the edge much to the frustration of fans.
Just as the Warriors should be promising Jonathan Kuminga a starting role entering next season, the same should be said for Moody having a consistent 15-20 minutes per game off the bench. If they can't offer that, the 22-year-old should be shipped off to another team that will.