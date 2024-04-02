5 Warriors that have failed to meet expectations this season
Several players have failed to live up their potential for the Dubs in 2023-24.
By Will Eudy
Andrew Wiggins
This season has unfortunately marked the second year in a row that Andrew Wiggins has struggled to play up to the level we know him to be capable of. After earning an All-Star selection in the 2021-22 season and being the Warriors' second-best player in the 2022 Finals, Wiggins has taken a step back and has become less than a consistent producer.
The reasons for this are complicated. Last season, Andrew was forced to miss time in the middle of the season due to an unexpected issue in his family. As we later came to find out, that issue was his father dealing with a reportedly serious medical situation.
The team never released an official statement on the situation, but it is obviously easy to imagine why dealing with that would be extremely challenging for Wiggins and his psyche. He returned to the Warriors' lineup last season and played in each of the team's playoff games, but he was clearly not the same as before.
No one can blame him for being rattled by what happened in his personal life, and it is respectable that he came back at all. But the Warriors are still searching for the player that was such a massive part of their championship roster just two seasons ago.