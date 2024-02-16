5 Warriors whose roles aren't safe after the trade deadline
A few Warriors players do not necessarily have guaranteed roles going forward.
By Will Eudy
Andrew Wiggins
It has been a rough 365 days for Andrew Wiggins. Playing his final regular season contest for the Warriors last season on February 13, Wiggins missed the final two months of the regular season to deal with a serious medical situation within his family.
No one in their right mind would blame Wiggins for missing time due to those circumstances, but his time off did undoubtedly affect his production. He came back for the 2023 playoffs, but would have likely performed better with some ramp-up games under his belt. Andrew is currently averaging just 12.5 points per game this season, the first time in his career his scoring average has dipped below 16 points.
With Wiggins struggling to build consistency and get back to the player everyone has come to know him as over the course of his 10-year career, there is certainly no guarantee he will continue operating in the same role going forward. He is already playing a career-low in minutes this season, getting on the floor for just 27 minutes a night.
It would come as a surprise to no one if Wiggins' confidence has taken a hit due to his inconsistent and often poor play this season. Steve Kerr knows he cannot afford to have liabilities on the floor, especially given how close the race in the Western Conference is.