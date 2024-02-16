5 Warriors whose roles aren't safe after the trade deadline
A few Warriors players do not necessarily have guaranteed roles going forward.
By Will Eudy
Klay Thompson
One of the greatest shooters in NBA history has been going through a very rough time. Once one of the most electrifying players in the league with a near-automatic jump shot, Klay Thompson has been struggling to find his rhythm and has clearly had some confidence issues he is still working out.
Klay's frustrations are understandable for anyone who knows what he has gone through the last several years. Going down in game six of the 2019 Finals with a torn ACL, Thompson was already likely to miss most or all of the 2019-20 season. Just when he was getting ready to try to return to the floor, it was announced he had suffered an Achilles injury in November 2020.
After going through arguably the two most devastating injuries for an athlete back-to-back, his confidence was understandably shaken. Frankly, many wondered if his career was finished for completely. But Klay proved us all wrong by coming back and helping the Warriors win a championship two years ago.
Last season, he looked very solid for the most part as well. But in the current season, he has struggled to find his footing. His minutes are down and he is already not closing games. Klay has been vocal about his frustration with his role and how he has not been up to the standards that he sets for himself. There is no telling what his role will be down the stretch of the season.