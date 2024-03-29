5 Warriors who could get axed from Steve Kerr's postseason rotation
4. Brandin Podziemski
Brandin Podziemski has been a steal of a draft pick for the Dubs. He's been able to step in and play pivotal minutes and he's been a reliable outside shooter, as he's made 37.1 percent of his threes.
He's also been solid on the glass, averaging 5.8 rebounds. However, his processing is still ways away from where it needs to be in order to contribute in the postseason.
He's oftentimes late on his passes and has missed Steph Curry several times in Golden State's victory over the Orlando Magic. In addition, he seems to smoke layups, which one would expect to be a high percentage shot.
Further more, he tends to hold onto the ball longer than he should, eating into possessions late in the shot clock. The postseason typically leads to shortened lineups, but either way, Podz isn't ready to be a regular rotation player in high stakes games like the playoffs.
3. Gary Payton II
Gary Payton II proved yet again how valuable he is as an insurance policy for Draymond Green in Wednesday's victory over the Orlando Magic. Green got ejected just four minutes into the contest for barking at the officials, forcing Steve Kerr to turn to GP2.
And Payton didn't let him down, finishing with 10 points, on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field, and was an absolute difference-maker on defense. Not only did he have three steals, he also had a highlight-worthy block.
He's a high IQ player who makes momentum-changing plays.
He's not consistent though. In fact, his only recent good game prior to Wednesday was against the Minnesota Timberwolves and that was as a non-scorer (eight rebounds and seven assists).
With GP2's inconsistent play and Draymond Green's place in the line-up, GP2 will find it difficult to get a large role in the playoffs.