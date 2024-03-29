5 Warriors who could get axed from Steve Kerr's postseason rotation
2. Trayce Jackson-Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a diamond in the rough for the Warriors, as they got him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. In other words, every team could've had him, if they wanted.
These days, second-round draft picks are used as trade assets more than they're actually used to draft players. Jackson-Davis is a viable interior defender and is easily the Warriors' second-best interior defender on the roster.
Steve Kerr made the recent decision to play TJD over Looney, and it's one that should've been made a long time ago.
TJD is an excellent cutter and roller and seems to always make the right play. His basketball IQ is well beyond his youth and tenure in the league.
And he hustles on the glass (i.e. team-high 14 rebounds against Orlando).
But Looney is one of Kerr's guys when it's postseason time, which could lead to TJD being pulled from the lineup, in favor of Looney, once again.
1. Chris Paul
Chris Paul has had a legendary NBA career, in spite of his lack of size. CP3 will go down as one of the game's greatest point guards in league history and is one of the last true floor generals in the league.
Everything has an expiration though.
CP3 is at that point.
He's been struggling of late and isn't a reliable scorer anymore. Paul went 1-of-5 in Wednesday's victory over the Magic, scoring just three points, and had zero points in 23 minutes of action against the Miami Heat in the previous game.
He's also struggling with simple things like full court defense. And that's not even factoring in his size, or lack thereof, which the Dubs would be compromising just to play him.
Not only will he find it difficult to get minutes in the postseason, but he should also hang up his sneakers and go into retirement after the season is over.