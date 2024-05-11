6 Biggest Needs for the Golden State Warriors Roster this Offseason
2. Re-sign Klay Thompson
A contract agreement simply needs to happen between the Warriors and franchise legend Klay Thompson. First of all, there's the history Thompson has in the Bay as a four-time champion, five-time All-Star and future hall-of-famer.
Sure his 2023-24 season was disappointing to a degree, and ended in disastrous fashion against the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, but Thompson played a critical role as still one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.
He made the fourth most threes in the league on 38.5% shooting, with he and Stephen Curry often left as the only two perimeter threats on a roster that lacked outside shooting beyond the legendary back court.
Perhaps the biggest aspect is the fact Golden State can't foreseeably replace Thompson were he to depart. Their cap situation means the $20-25 million they may wish to pay the veteran sharpshooter can't go elsewhere, leaving them handicapped as to who they could possibly get in free agency.
Of course, if the Orlando Magic or another rival team wish to pay Thompson an exorbitant contract well above his perceived value, then you can understand the Warriors choosing to walk the other way and moving on. However, if the annual number is anywhere near that $20-25 million range -- and perhaps as high as $30 million -- then it's a deal the franchise just need to offer up.