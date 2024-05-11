6 Biggest Needs for the Golden State Warriors Roster this Offseason
3. Organize back-up point guard situation
The Warriors other big decision this offseason will come in the way of Chris Paul who holds a $30 million non-guaranteed deal for 2024-25. It seems inevitable that the franchise will waive the veteran point-guard, unless they choose to guarantee part or all of the contract to trade Paul for a more valuable piece.
Assuming Paul does leave, where do Golden State go with their back-up point guard spot behind Stephen Curry. As much as the franchise didn't get anywhere near where they'd hoped after acquiring the 12-time All-Star, Paul was good for the Warriors outside his lengthy absence due to a fractured hand mid-season.
He accepted a bench role, averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists while Golden State were +110 in his minutes throughout the regular season. Even if the franchise rightfully doesn't want to pay $30 million to a back-up point-guard again, Paul will nonetheless leave a hole that will be hard to fill.
Should the Warriors look at adding another guard via trade? Perhaps Dejounte Murray for example? He wouldn't be a perfect fit but the 27-year-old would be capable of running the non-Curry minutes, while also playing alongside the franchise superstar.
If Golden State leave it up to free agency, the cupboard looks fairly bare on available options. Tyus Jones would be out of their price range, so too Markelle Fultz. Delon Wright, Monte Morris or Aaron Holiday may be their most realistic targets, but would each be significant downgrades from Paul.
They could hand the keys of the second unit to Brandin Podziemski if all else fails, though that seems like an unfair responsibility to place on the 21-year-old even despite how impressive he was during his rookie season.