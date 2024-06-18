6 Golden State Warriors who are as good as gone this summer
No. 3: Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors engaged in some drama last season when they changed the starting shooting guard, moving Klay Thompson to the bench for a stretch of games and elevating rookie Brandin Podziemski. The results were mostly positive, although both bring very distinct strengths and weaknesses to the table.
What is fascinating is that the best shooting guard on the roster to fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga might not be Klay or Podz, but rather Moses Moody. The 6'6" wing is a good defender with quick hands, an underrated rebounder, a fearless shooter and a tough finisher.
Lineups with Draymond, Steph, Kuminga and Moody were +9.6 per 100 possessions in about 146 possessions last season, with a defense in the 100th percentile. That's a small sample size, but it speaks to the way he fits well with those other core pieces.
The problem for Moody is that Steve Kerr doesn't seem to agree, limiting Moody's minutes and often pushing him to the fringes of the rotation. He played in just 66 games last season despite being largely healthy. If the Warriors are going to try to make an upgrade on the trade market, moving on from the talented youngster you don't want to play makes a lot of sense. Moody's value to other teams is likely to be higher than to the Warriors.
Golden State may hang onto Moody, especially if Klay Thompson were to leave. He's not a lock to leave the team. It's merely difficult to see the two sides coming to an extension agreement given the difference in how the Warriors have played Moody and how much he likely deserves to play and would want to play moving forward. That could very well lead to Moody being traded off the team this summer.